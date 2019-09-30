Trump administration officials have issued a partial denial over reports the U.S. is considering limiting capital flows into China. In a statement emailed to Bloomberg over the weekend, a spokeswoman for U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said there were no current plans to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges. “The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time,” Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said. However, Crowley did not address any of the other options reported — including limiting U.S. pension funds from investing in Chinese companies and putting caps on Chinese companies in U.S. indexes — and declined to offer any other details of the discussions.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ENBRIDGE?

Late Friday, the Canada Energy Regulator ordered Enbridge Inc. to suspend its open season for service on its Canadian Mainline oil pipeline system. The suspension comes after numerous companies, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Shell Canada and MEG Energy Corp. filed complaints. Enbridge said in August it would accept bids from shippers for contracts of eight to 20 years for priority transport on the Mainline, with discounts available based on contract length and volumes. The regulator said it had concerns about the fairness of the process. In a statement to BNN Bloomberg, the company said it “remains committed to moving ahead with contract carriage on the mainline and has strong support for our offering. We will evaluate this decision and the next steps that we will take towards implementing contract carriage.”

LIBERALS RELEASE ELECTION PLATFORM

The Liberal party released its costed platform yesterday. The 85-page document is packed full of promises meant to appeal to the middle class, but they don’t come cheap: the Liberals are taking on $31.5 billion dollars in new debt over the next four years to pay for them. Other notable items that will be of interest to Canada’s business community include a crackdown on tax loopholes that allow companies to deduct debt, and a three-per-cent tax on tech companies with worldwide revenues of more than $1 billion. We’ll do a reality check on all the party platforms with former parliamentary budget officer Kevin Page on Bloomberg Markets.

ANOTHER RETAILER STRUGGLES

-Women’s retailer Forever 21 plans to close its 44 Canadian stores after its U.S. parent company filed for bankruptcy. The Canadian division was granted protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act and PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. was appointed monitor in the wind down process. “After years of poor performance and challenges set forth by the headwinds facing the retail industry today, our Canadian operations are simply no longer economically viable,” Forever 21 Canada CFO Bradley Sell said a statement. The company employs about 2,000 people, and stores will remain open during the liquidation process.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Rio Tinto Group is cancelling its plans for a sale or IPO of its Canadian iron ore business because it couldn’t find a buyer, according to Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal

-Hong Kong saw one of the most violent protests in four months over the weekend. This comes ahead of Tuesday's holiday marking the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in China.

-Canada and the United States are drafting plans to reduce their reliance on China for rare-earth minerals, according to the Globe and Mail.

-Shares of Budweiser Asia climbed in their trading debut on Hong Kong’s stock exchange Monday

-Husky Energy is one step closer to resuming full operations at the Superior Refinery, after the company received the required permit approvals to begin reconstruction

activities at the site. Work is expected to begin immediately.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

10:00 a.m. ET: The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) will be releasing its submission to Health Canada’s recent Cannabis Health Products consultation

10:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Securities Commission holds first hearing regarding alleged fraudulent activity at Canada Cannabis Corporation

10:00 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau participates in a discussion with healthcare professionals about gun violence.

11:00 a.m. ET: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer makes an announcement in Whitby

12:15 p.m. ET: NDP leader Jagmeet makes an announcement in Vancouver

2:00 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau participates in a town hall hosted by CBC.

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Roula Meditskos. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.