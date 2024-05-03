Here are five things you need to know this morning:

U.S. payrolls number underwhelms: U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 175,000 last month, down from 303,000 the month before and well short of the 240,000 expected. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9 per cent from 3.8 per cent previously. Consensus was for the jobless rate to hold steady. Overall, the numbers out of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday were the weakest job gains in six months and a general sign that demand for workers is moderating.

More details on TD money laundering probe: A probe by U.S. law enforcement agencies into money laundering at TD Bank is tied to the laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal drug money, reports suggest. The Wall Street Journal was first to break the news on Thursday, sending shares in the company lower. Earlier this week, the bank disclosed that it has agreed to a fine of US$450 million related to money laundering controls, and signaled that the final bill may be higher. The bank was also fined more than $9 million by Canadian authorities for similar problems with anti-money laundering controls.

Apple beats on earnings: Markets may be in a good mood on Friday after Apple posted results yesterday afternoon – numbers that mostly beat expectations. The technology giant said its revenue declined, but still came in ahead of expectations. The company, worth in excess of US$2 trillion, also announced a massive share buyback plan that at $110 billion is currently the largest in history. The company also hiked its dividend by four per cent. The shares are changing hands up about six per cent in premarket trading, making up most of the 10 per cent loss they’ve seen this year.

Listings surge in Toronto housing market: New listings in Canada’s biggest resale housing market rose by almost 50 per cent last month in a possible sign activity is about to pick up. The city’s real estate board said Friday that the benchmark price for a home fell one per cent to $1.12 million, and the number of homes sold slipped by five per cent from last year. But a 47 per cent surge in the number of new resale home listings was the most interesting part of the data. It’s worth noting that surge comes against an abnormally low baseline for listings during the same month in 2023, but it’s nonetheless an interesting trend to watch as the spring housing market kicks off.

Profit falls at Aritzia: Profit at TSX-listed retailer Aritzia slipped by 58 per cent in the recently completed fiscal year, the company revealed in its earnings after markets closed Thursday. Net income came in at $78.7 million, down from $187.5 million the year before. CEO Jennifer Wong put a positive spin on the numbers in a call with analysts, saying the company has made "substantial progress" toward setting "the stage for our next phase of expected growth."