The United States Department of Justice is reportedly in talks with Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to put an end to the criminal case that dragged this country into a dispute between economic superpowers and resulted in two Canadians being detained in China. The Wall Street Journal was first to report late yesterday that the negotiations for a potential deferred prosecution agreement are underway, with a goal of resolving the matter by the time U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office -- albeit while noting Meng has thus far “resisted the proposed deal.” According to the WSJ, if a deal is reached, it “could pave the way” for China to release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig from detention.

We will watch for any comment on this matter when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks outside Rideau Cottage at 11:30 a.m. ET. And it should be noted that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will join us to discuss the fiscal update at 1:05 p.m. ET.

JOBS GROWTH STALLS

Canada’s economy has added the smallest number of jobs since three million positions were wiped out in March and April. But the declaration wasn’t nearly as severe as Bay Street anticipated. 62,100 jobs were added last month, tripling expectations. And there are some encouraging details – like the fact that 99,400 Canadians found full-time work in November. But there’s no doubt the pandemic is still wreaking havoc on the employment market, and it stands to reason the months ahead will be painful given regional lockdown measures.

RIOCAN SLASHING DISTRIBUTION

In May, the big real estate investment trust’s chief executive officer “assured” the public in an interview with us that RioCan would not cut its payout to investors. Fast-forward seven months, and late yesterday RioCan bowed to the pressure brought on by the pandemic by slashing its distribution by one-third. Full credit to CEO Ed Sonshine who has agreed to join us this morning to discuss the circumstances that forced his company to make the move he said wouldn’t be necessary.

IN CONVERSATION WITH TD'S CEO

Bharat Masrani is on BNN Bloomberg today at 2 p.m. ET, fresh off closing out Toronto-Dominion’s fiscal year with a big profit beat. So much to cover with him, including how he and his board plan to put the bank’s robust 13.1 per cent Tier 1 capital ratio to use.

WEEKEND READING

Keep an eye on BNNBloomberg.ca for a couple of choice weekend features, including Greg Bonnell’s reporting on the potential economic bonanza (my word, not his) whenever Canadian households deploy the tens of billions of dollars in savings they’re building during the pandemic. And Paul Bagnell has a closer look at the Big Six’s earnings season, which made it perfectly clear that the banks are sitting on a ton of capital; the question (which we seek to answer) is how excess funds will be spent. And, if you missed it yesterday, Anne Gaviols’s profile of trailblazing entrepreneur Denham Jolly is an absolute must-read.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-There’s some major business acumen on Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, which was unveiled this morning and includes Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz.

-Laurentian Bank of Canada managed to beat fiscal fourth-quarter profit expectations even though, unlike its peers, it set aside more cash for loans that could go bad. Indeed, provisions for credit losses totalled $24.2 million in the latest quarter, compared to $22.3 million in fiscal Q3. Newly-minted CEO Rania Llewellyn pledged in the earnings release to "reset" the bank's priorities in 2021.

-Another round of hero pay was announced this morning, with Walmart Canada saying all 85,000 of its associates will get an “appreciation bonus” on Dec. 11. Full-timers get $250, part-timers get $150.

-Canadian Western Bank reported an in-line quarter this morning, with adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $0.75 per share. Provisions for credit losses were $19.6 million, compared to $24.4 million in the previous quarter. CEO Chris Fowler joins us at 2:40 p.m. ET.

-Environmentally-focused M&A by Canadian engineering firms was a theme yesterday. First, it was WSP’s billion-dollar deal, then Stantec announced after the closing bell that it has a letter of intent to buy U.S.-based Wenck, which has an employee base of 300.

