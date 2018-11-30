Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The pictures will be worth a thousand words today when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins U.S. President Donald Trump and outgoing Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in a ceremonial photo op. The new North American trade pact still requires legislative approval in the three countries. Still, the body language this morning could be fascinating. Remains to be seen if there will be any news on the future of cross-border retaliatory metals tariffs.

And that’s just one of the storylines we’ll be tracking in Buenos Aires as the summit formally gets underway. Advance reporting is ramping up hope for a possible trade truce when Trump dines with China’s president tomorrow, Mohammad bin Salman’s presence will be scrutinized throughout the meeting, and Trump will keep trying to shake Mueller probe headlines.

IN CONVERSATION WITH BHARAT MASRANI

We’ve got our interview with TD’s CEO this afternoon on Bloomberg Markets. Stay tuned for insight on his bank’s blowout performance in the U.S. last quarter, the G20, USMCA, the Canadian economy, M&A, Aeroplan, and more.

ALBERTA UPDATE

Joe Ceci will deliver an update on the state of Alberta’s finances this afternoon against the backdrop of depressed Western Canada Select prices (notwithstanding yesterday’s 25.9 per cent surge). At the time of the Q1 update in August, Alberta was banking on WCS at $47/barrel, a US$24/barrel price gap, and forecasting a $7.76-billion deficit for fiscal 2018-19.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Sleep Country Canada is buying mattress-in-a-box upstart Endy for $63.7 million, with the tab potentially rising to $88.7 million depending on performance metrics. We’ve got Sleep Country’s CEO and Endy’s chairman at 10:30 a.m. ET for insight on the deal. We’ll also address the obvious next question: Where does this leaves Casper?

-Marriott International disclosed today its Starwood reservation system has been compromised since 2014.

-The Globe has some great quotes from politicians who are up in arms about Mark Carney’s Brexit warning this week. “Unfortunately, he’s a second-tier Canadian politician,” is how MP Jacob Rees-Mogg put it. We’ll chase him.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: BRP, Organigram

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices

-7:00 a.m. ET: USMCA signing ceremony in Buenos Aires

-10:00 a.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi delivers remarks at Edmonton Chamber of Commerce (plus avail)

-1:00 p.m. ET: Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci holds news conference on second-quarter fiscal update

-G20 summit in Buenos Aires (8:00 a.m. ET: welcoming ceremony, 8:30 a.m. ET: leaders’ retreat, 10:20 a.m. ET: family photo, 11:00 a.m. ET: working luncheon, 1:15 p.m. ET: working session, 4:20 p.m. ET: leaders’ arrival, 6:15 p.m. ET: leaders’ dinner)

