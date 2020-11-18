Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Another day, another round of encouraging data in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech this morning released a final efficacy study showing their vaccine achieved a 95 per cent efficacy rate. That’s even better than the preliminary 90 per cent success rate announced last week. And it’s sending shares of Pfizer, BioNTech, and the broader markets higher this morning. The two companies say they’ll seek emergency use authorization in the U.S. within days and will soon submit their data for peer review.

IN CONVERSATION WITH CALIN ROVINESCU

The CEO of Air Canada joins us at 1 p.m. ET today for a live interview on Bloomberg Markets. This is one that truly promotes itself. A piece of rare, encouraging news for Rovinescu and his peers this morning: the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the way for Boeing’s 737 Max to resume flying, almost two years after it was grounded. It remains to be seen how soon other regulators – including Canada’s – will follow suit.

INTACT LANDS RSA DEAL

The Toronto-based property and casualty insurer this morning announced a formal agreement with Tryg to buy RSA Insurance Group for $12.3 billion in a bold move to bulk up at home and overseas. The deal is as telegraphed, with Intact paying $5.1 billion for RSA’s Canadian business, as well as its U.K. and International units, and a piece of the Danish operations.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASH HOARD?

The $170-billion bounty of excess cash that CIBC estimates households and businesses are sitting on is proving to be an incredibly intriguing proposition. We’ve already established why this is happening. Next, we need to explore what the potential economic impact will be when consumers and business owners gain the confidence to deploy that cash – and what the prudent savings and investment decisions might be for those households.

POTENTIAL MAKE-OR-BREAK DAY FOR ALTICE-ROGERS

Altice USA previously warned that its $11.1-billion effort to buy and break up Cogeco with Rogers Communications' backing would be yanked if a deal wasn't reached - or at the very least on the way to being reached - by today. Seeing as how there's been no obvious progress, and considering the duo has been repeatedly rebuffed by Cogeco and its controlling family, we'll watch for a white towel to be waved today. If Altice and Rogers back off, it begs the question of what Rogers will do with its substantial stake in Cogeco.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Canada's inflation rate rose 0.7 per cent year-over-year in October, compared with 0.5 per cent in September. Food and shelter costs were the biggest inflationary forces last month. Worth noting though that StatsCan's mortgage interest cost index fell 0.7 per cent year-over-year.

-Lowe’s shares are slumping after the home reno retailer’s 40 per cent adjusted per-share profit growth in the third quarter failed to satisfy investors.

-Canfor late yesterday announced the sale of its forest tenure in British Columbia’s Fort Nelson region to Peak Renewables for $30 million.

-There are now multiple reports that BlackBerry is shopping around the bulk of its 38,000 patents. The company’s NYSE-listed shares are barely budging in pre-market trading.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts

-Notable earnings: Metro, Lowe's, Target, TJX, L Brands, Nvidia

-8:15 a.m. ET : Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins participates in Women's Forum Global Meeting panel "Women's leadership driving an inclusive recovery"

-9:35 a.m. ET: Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale addresses RBC Capital Markets virtual conference

-9:45 a.m. ET: Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney addresses Bloomberg's New Economy Forum

-7:10 p.m. ET: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink addresses Bloomberg's New Economy Forum

