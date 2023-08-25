Aug 25, 2023
The Daily Chase: View from Jackson Hole; Teck coal bids
By Amber Kanwar
5 things you need to know to start your trading day
Amber Kanwar
Anchor, Reporter
Here are five things you need to know this morning:
Staring down a hole: Investors chose Nvidia as a sell-the-news event (after a blowout quarter, the stock finished flat yesterday). Investors were taking chips off the table ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, Wyo., this morning at 10 a.m. We will take it live on Morning Markets. Futures are drifting a little higher, recovering from yesterday’s sell off, but we will likely see a choppy day. The title of Powell’s speech is simply “Economic Outlook,” but I’ll be keen to hear his view given the Atlanta Fed now sees third-quarter GDP growth of nearly six per cent (!!), yet leading indicators are still suggesting a recession ahead. Right now, the market sees a 20 per cent chance of a rate hike in September, which is up from the 10 per cent view just a week ago.
Banks post-mortem: RBC rallied yesterday after earnings beat expectations and showed progress on margin expansion and plans to bring costs down. But the notoriously hard to impress analyst at Veritas is cutting their view of RBC to “reduce,” citing a weaker outlook for net interest income growth and unfavourable deposit trends. They won’t turn bullish until they actually see progress on expense reduction. TD was under pressure after missing expectations and the conference call only seemed to add fuel to concerns. The results also revealed the company has received inquiries from regulators and law enforcement in the U.S. about its compliance with anti-money laundering laws. TD said the outcome is unknown but it anticipates monetary and/or nonmonetary penalties to be imposed. Gabriel Dechaine at National says this shouldn’t be a huge surprise but could result in higher costs and investment to address the issues.
On the Teck file: The chairman of India’s JSW Steel confirmed the company is looking to snap up a major stake in Teck Resources’ coal unit. In an interview with Bloomberg, Sajjan Jindal said they intend to bid for 20 to 40 per cent of the business and that a transaction is likely to happen in the next month. He sounds awfully confident. We will see what Glencore, which is also interested in buying, may have to say about that.
Retail roundup: Shares of Nordstrom, another entity that snubbed Canada recently, are under pressure. While earnings beat expectations and sales didn’t fall as much as expected, the department store is seeing delinquencies rise on their credit cards. The CFO said they are now above pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the company said losses from theft were at historic highs. I’ll also watch shares of Gap. Sales are falling all their brands: The Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. Its forecast also suggests weaker sales than expected. But there is a new CEO at the helm and the stock would likely get crushed were it not for the benefit of the doubt investors are willing to give the former Mattel executive who is only three days into the job.
BRICSAEEISAUAE: That’s not a typo. After the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit yesterday, the bloc announced they would be inviting Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to join. We will see if they actually accept the invite, but is something to watch as conversations about diversifying away from the USD intensify at the margins.