There are some signs of life in the Toronto real estate market as the transitional spring selling season gets underway. Sales were up some 27 per cent month-over-month on a seasonally-adjusted basis, the biggest increase in two decades (bar the weirdness of COVID-induced sales trends, which will forever muck up every data series rendered in chart form, much to my chagrin.) Back to non-chart-related matters, benchmark prices rose to $1.11 million, fully erasing the earlier declines of this year – we’re now up about 0.5 per cent year-to-date. Now, there’s a good-news/bad-news aspect to all this – cash deployed on housing is cash not deployed elsewhere (so call it non-productive, save for those directly employed in the real estate industry), which dents economic output, though there is the household wealth effect, in that homeowners who feel good about the value of said home may be more willing to spend.

MARKETS AWAIT THE FED

It’s looking like a muted open to today’s trade as we await the latest decision out of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Not a huge surprise – don’t fight the fed and all – as we’re expecting another quarter point hike today. As always, it’s less the decision itself and more the commentary Jay Powell delivers, given that the Fed is largely considered done with this hiking cycle after today, but inflation remains a constant concern. There’s also the regional bank aspect – with First Republic’s failure, there’s plenty of intrigue over how Powell & Co. are viewing the structural integrity of the financial system.

LOBLAW MEETS EXPECTATIONS, DOWNPLAYS FOOD INFLATION

First off, call it a meet on the bottom line for Loblaw – adjusted earnings per share came in bang in line this quarter at $1.55. For the more interesting aspect, I’d point to the company taking pains to emphasize margins shrunk ever so slightly in the food retail business, but were offset by higher margins in the front of store (cosmetics and the like) side of things. The sensitivity is obvious – the heads of the major grocers were called on the carpet before lawmakers over the impact of higher food prices, and nobody wants to be seen profiteering at the expense of consumers right about now. Back to the investing side of things to cap it off, the company did increase its dividend by 10 per cent to $0.446 per share.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Barrick Gold topped first-quarter estimates, albeit on falling production and rising costs as output dipped below one million ounces.

We’ll be keeping an eye on shares of EQB after the company posted a 10 per cent rise in adjusted net income and raised its dividend by six per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS