A pair of the world’s largest retailers appear to be coping with global supply chain problems better than analysts expected. Walmart this morning raised its outlook and sailed past third-quarter estimates despite an increase in supply chain costs that dented profitability. Meanwhile, Home Depot’s profit and sales landed well above the average estimates despite a drop in customer activity. Shares in both companies are rising in pre-market trading.

OIL WATCHDOG SEES RELIEF ‘ON THE HORIZON’

The International Energy Agency said in its new monthly report on the oil market that the recent price rally could be on its final legs (for now). “The world oil market remains tight by all measures, but a reprieve from the price rally could be on the horizon,” according to the IEA. It pointed to data and satellite imagery that suggest “the tide might be turning” on stockpiles, and added that U.S. producers are leaping to the fore after OPEC+ “disregarded” pleas for more substantial output hikes.

B.C. FLOODING

From the Trans Mountain pipeline to rail freight service, the heavy rain that inundated parts of British Columbia in recent days is threatening to exacerbate the supply chain problems we talk about every day, and comes just a few short months after devastating wildfires in the province. We’re in touch with Canadian National and Canadian Pacific for updates on the status of their operations.

CBOE EXPANDING IN CANADA

Cboe Global Markets is buying Aequitas -- operator of NEO, one of Canada’s best known alternative stock exchanges -- in a deal the Chicago-based market operator says will give it 16.5 per cent market share in this country. Some basic questions: how far does Cboe wants to extend its footprint in Canada? And what does this mean for TMX Group? We’ve got NEO President and Chief Executive Jos Schmitt in The Open to discuss the deal.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

British Columbia Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth sounded an alarm late yesterday about blockades that he says are jeopardizing “access, support and security” for approximately 500 Coastal GasLink workers, and warned that “the right to protest does not extend to criminal actions.”

Pet Valu raised its full-year financial forecasts this morning after reporting a 25.6 per cent surge in third-quarter revenue and net income that nearly tripled. The retailer also tossed in a quarterly dividend of one cent per share. Its chief executive joins Greg this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

We'll watch shares of NFI Group this morning after the Winnipeg-based bus maker announced it will raise $450 million in a pair of financings and said its bankers are providing more breathing room on covenants tied to a US$1.25-billion credit facility. All told, NFI said these moves will give it "greater flexibility to navigate the ongoing supply chain disruptions."

H&R REIT is also on our radar after the company announced a special distribution of 73 cents per unit (in cash and units) as the real estate operator shares capital gains stemming from a flurry of deals.

