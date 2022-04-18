Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s still all about inflation. That’s clear when we look at important market indicators, like the 10-year U.S. treasury yield, which rose to 2.879 per cent this morning; that’s the highest level since December 2018. And if big round numbers are your thing, we’ll point out the spot price of gold came within seven dollars of hitting US$2,000 per ounce this morning for the first time since early March. We’ll have plenty of insight today into the outlook for markets as central banks attempt to rein in inflation; guests include Manulife Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Kevin Headland and Jean-Francois Tardif in The Open.

HOUSEHOLDS ON THE BRINK

Almost one-third (31 per cent) of respondents to an Ipsos survey for MNP said they don’t earn enough income to cover their monthly bills and debt obligations, that’s up four percentage points from the last survey in January and should serve as a sobering reminder of the pain that could be in store for some Canadian households as they navigate rising interest rates and surging inflation. And on that front, economists are expecting to see a 6.1 per cent year-over-year jump in the consumer price index on Wednesday, which would be the sharpest rise since June 1991.

AWAITING MUSK’S NEXT MOVE

Twitter attempted to dissuade Elon Musk from pursuing a hostile takeover of the company by announcing on Friday it’s adopting a poison pill, which would allow all shareholders (other than Musk or anyone else who scoops up at least 15 per cent of the company) to buy additional shares on the cheap, which would water down the would-be acquirer’s stake. That’s standard practice for a board of directors that’s trying to buy itself time, and begs the question of what Musk’s next move will be. The poison pill is the most recent significant development in this takeover dance. Though some are trying to decode the meaning of Musk’s “love me tender” tweet on Saturday. Seems worthwhile to point out that in his Ted remarks in Vancouver on Friday, Musk said there’s no deep meaning to many of his quips on Twitter, pointing out that they’re written as stream of consciousness, because he finds something funny, while he’s sitting on the toilet.

COVID BATTERS CHINA’S ECONOMY

Sure, for the first quarter as a whole, China’s economic growth managed to exceed expectations as it expanded 4.8 per cent. But the details weren’t inspiring. Retail sales, for instance, shrank 3.5 per cent in March amid lockdowns to contain the virus’s spread. As well, fixed-asset investment and industrial production slowed on a year-to-date basis.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The messy reporting season for large U.S. banks continues this morning. Today it’s Bank of America in the spotlight. Its fiscal first-quarter profit fell from a year earlier, amid lower investment banking fees and trading revenue. Also notable: deteriorating credit quality. It had US$30 million in loan-loss provisions in the quarter; in the previous two quarters, BofA’s net income benefitted from releases of US$489 million and US$1.9 billion, respectively.

WonderFi Technologies will soon own one-third of Canada's registered crypto-trading platforms. The Vancouver-based company, which already owns BitBuy, announced this morning it has agreed to buy Coinberry for $38.6 million in stock. The deal is expected to close by the end of June.

NFI Group announced the Toronto Transit Commission has agreed to buy up to 565 of its buses (more than half of which are options, rather than firm orders). The Winnipeg-based company added in a release that the arrangement also includes 600 vehicle-purchase options that will be made available to other transit agencies in Ontario.

Trevali Mining said in a release Saturday that eight of its workers were unaccounted for after its Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso was flooded.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS