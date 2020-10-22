Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

WestJet’s decision to retroactively refund travelers whose flights were cancelled as a result of the pandemic has stirred up old industry rivalries. Air Canada’s social media team pounced on WestJet’s claim of setting a precedent in Canada, accusing the Calgary-based carrier of “misleading” the public. WestJet’s Twitter operators responded by pointing out even Basic fare buyers are eligible. Then prominent Conservative Party of Canada MP Michelle Rempel Garner told the two companies to “get it together”, lest they distract from the bigger picture. And that picture is one of an industry fighting for its future. The social media shenanigans are a sideshow to important questions like why now for WestJet? Will it mollify stakeholders who were peeved about being stuck with credits? And could this grease the wheels for direct government aid?

BIG BEAT FOR ROGERS

At least that’s how it appears at first glance, with adjusted third-quarter profit miles ahead of expectations at $1.08 versus $0.79. But the company’s tone is far from celebratory, as only its media division managed to grind out revenue growth in the quarter (and only one per cent at that). We’ll track the conference call at 8am for new insight on Rogers’ next move in the tag-teamed pursuit of Cogeco.

CN RAIL WON’T 'CHOP, CHOP, CHOP'

If you missed it yesterday afternoon, check out Amanda Lang’s conversation with Canadian National Railway CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest, whose commentary made it clear he has other priorities than simply satisfying the street. On the issue of CN’s deteriorating operating ratio, Ruest said he won’t just “chop, chop, chop” in a bid to drive efficiency. It was a bold statement on a day that saw CN shares tumble six per cent. Check out the interview here.

QUIBI WINDING DOWN

Less than a year ago, Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and tech titan Meg Whitman took the wraps off their short-form streaming service at CES. Yesterday, they threw in the towel. “Quibi was a big idea and there was no one who wanted to make a success of it more than we did. Our failure was not for lack of trying; we’ve considered and exhausted every option available to us,” they wrote, adding Quibi’s demise was likely due in part to it not being a strong enough concept to justify a standalone service. But COVID-19 also played a role. Full disclosure: Bell Media is a Quibi partner. A spokesperson for our parent company says it’s “in touch with Quibi management and discussing next steps.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Some encouraging news out of the U.S. economy this morning with initial jobless claims falling far more sharply than anticipated (787,000 claims, compared to 842,000 a week earlier, versus estimate for 870,000). And continuing claims also unexpectedly fell to 8.37 million from 9.4 million.

-Sun Life Financial is bulking up its alternative asset management business by agreeing to pay up to US$338 million for a 51 per cent stake in Los Angeles-based Crescent Capital Group, which has US$28 billion in assets under management.

-COVID-19’s impact is clear in Corus Entertainment’s fourth-quarter results, with advertising revenue tumbling 27 per cent. But the media conglomerate exceeded profit expectations on an adjusted basis

-Tesla shares are rising in pre-market trading after the vehicle maker beat expectations while reporting another profitable quarter and a 276 per cent surge in third-quarter free cash flow. The company also repeated its goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles this year.

