Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

WestJet is dramatically scaling back its Atlantic Canada service as COVID-19 batters the airline industry. The Calgary-based carrier announced Wednesday morning it's suspending operations to Moncton, Fredericton, Sydney and Charlottetown as of Nov. 2. It's also paring back activity in Halifax and St. John's. CEO Ed Sims says the cities on WestJet's chopping block are 'unviable' in the current environment and there's no telling when service will resume.

Poloz 'not really' worried about housing

Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz isn’t sweating the country’s hot housing markets. In a conversation with Amanda Lang yesterday, Poloz pointed to the top half of what he concurred is a K-shaped economic recovery as the basis for why he’s “not really” worried about rising home sales and prices in cities like Vancouver and Toronto. “With interest rates at generational lows, you’re bound to see a certain amount of heat in the housing market,” he said. And he’s not alone. Royal LePage is out with a new report this morning forecasting continued home-price growth in the fourth quarter of the year as Canadians whose finances haven’t been decimated by the pandemic plow more cash into real estate.

WEALTHSIMPLE JOINS THE RANKS OF UNICORNS

The Canadian financial disruptor announced a $114-million fundraising this morning at a valuation of $1.4 billion. Wealthsimple said in a release the influx of new capital (which comes via renowned tech investor TCV) will go toward expanding its line of products and growing its workforce in this country. What’ll come next? We’ll find out when we speak with CEO Mike Katchen shortly after 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. BANK EARNINGS WATCH

Bank of America was first out of the gate this morning, with a drop third-quarter profit as provisions for credit losses jumped almost 80 per cent year-over-year. Earnings from the bank’s Global Banking operations were more than halved. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs shares jumped in pre-market trading after the Wall Street firm posted third-quarter net income that nearly doubled from a year earlier as revenue soared 30 per cent. And Wells Fargo’s third-quarter profit tumbled by more than 50 per cent, with management pointing to the impact of low rates on its net interest income and a number of large one-time items also weighing on the bottom line.

TOUGH TIMES AT TIM HORTONS

Tim Hortons’ woes continue in this quarter. Its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, released preliminary results this morning showing a 13.7 per cent drop in same-store sales for Tims in this country during the third quarter. It’s not all dismal for the fast-food conglomerate: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s sales at stores that have been open for at least a year jumped almost 20 per cent, and RBI is forecasting EBITDA above the average estimate.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Some encouraging data this morning from Bank of Nova Scotia, which said active loan deferrals on its books in Canada totalled $16.4 billion as of Sept. 30, compared to $39 billion at Aug 31.

-If you haven’t already seen it, check out the design concept for a proposed Canadian-made zero-emission vehicle that Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association CEO Flavio Volpe showed off on yesterday: https://projectarrow.ca/

-A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund this morning announced a special distribution of $0.30 per unit that will be payable at the end of this month. That came along with quarterly results showing a 12.7 per cent drop in third-quarter same-store sales.

-Concho Resources shares are up 10 per cent in pre-market trading after Bloomberg News reported the shale producer is being eyed by ConocoPhillips for a potential takeover.

-Yet another sign of the times for the cinema industry: Bloomberg News is reporting AMC Entertainment is considering options including a potential bankruptcy filing. Its CEO later told our partners that AMC will “throw all of our efforts now into raising additional capital”.

-Bed Bath & Beyond shares are rising in pre-market trading after the retailer revealed US$250 million in asset sales.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Aritzia, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, United Airlines, Alcoa

-2:00 p.m. ET: Zoom Video Communications analyst day presentation

-G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold virtual meeting (11:15 a.m. ET closing news conference)

-Deadline for Unifor, Fiat-Chrysler to reach labour agreement (NOTE: Unifor is tentatively planning to hold news conference at 3:00 p.m. ET)

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.