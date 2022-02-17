Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Who’s side are you on in prognosticating the Bank of Canada’s rate-hike plans? 1) The market data which, as of 5:25 a.m. today, was showing investors are pricing in the equivalent of seven quarter-point moves this year, which would take the main policy rate to 2.0 per cent from today’s 0.25 per cent. 2) David Rosenberg, the famed economist and strategist, who told us yesterday afternoon the central bank would be “playing with fire” if it tightens more than three times. 3) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, who said in a speech mere minutes after we wrapped up with Rosenberg that the bank is prepared to be “forceful” to address whatever situation arises.

This is the most consequential issue facing Canada’s economy, and we’ll keep chasing informed perspective leading up to the rate decision next month, when traders seem to think liftoff is a slam dunk.

ANOTHER CHAPTER IN HOME CAPITAL’S TURNAROUND

The alternative mortgage lender that was pushed to the brink in 2017 by the onslaught of a regulatory probe, a run on its deposits, and a short seller, is about to reward investors that have stayed by its side and those who bought into the recovery. Home Capital Group said this morning its board approved a 15-cent dividend that will be paid out at the end of next month. That’ll be the first dividend from the company in more than half a decade. Suffice to say, there’ll be plenty to discuss with CEO Yousry Bissada when he joins us this afternoon. On top of the dividend, there’s also quarterly results that included an uptick in mortgage originations.

POST-MORTEM ON SHOPIFY ROUT

Our Bloomberg Television partner Emily Chang tried to pin down Harley Finkelstein on yesterday's wipeout, but the company's president talked right around the market reaction. Instead, he focused on double-digit growth last year, a growing merchant base that's he's convinced is "going to do very well," and spoke confidently about the company's evolving fulfillment strategy. I see at least one analyst who covers the stock (at Roth Capital Partners) downgraded his recommendation to neutral this morning.

MARKET WATCH

The spot price of gold came within seven dollars of hitting US$1,900 per ounce this morning for the first time since last June, extending gains that put the materials subgroup at the top of the TSX leaders board yesterday. Oil, meanwhile, is shaping up to be a drag, with West Texas Intermediate crude falling as much as three per cent in early trading. Perhaps its Bloomberg’s reporting about Iran’s talks with South Korean refiners that’s weighing on the commodity today.

ONTARIO LOOSENS UP

Capacity limits are no longer in place in Ontario at restaurants and movie theatres, among other venues where vaccine passports are necessary. Throughout the pandemic, it’s been clear there’s plenty of pent-up demand waiting to be unleashed as public health rules are loosened. We’ll aim for on-the-ground insight today and it’s a theme we’ll keep in mind tomorrow when Air Canada reports quarterly results and management presumably addresses the upcoming easing of travel rules.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Nutrien is raising its dividend four per cent to US$0.48 per share and also planning to repurchase up to 10 per cent of its shares. That’s on top of fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit that surged and beat expectations, not to mention a full-year profit outlook that outpaces the average analyst estimate. No surprise then to see its NYSE-listed shares rising in pre-market trading. However, for everything that’s going right at the crop nutrient company, we know that its management ranks have been far less stable after cycling through a couple of chief executives. We’ll have ears on the conference call this morning for any word on the board’s hunt for Mayo Schmidt’s successor.

