What's next for NAFTA? The deadline for a new North American Free Trade Agreement has come and gone but the talks are set to continue on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. On Friday, Trump notified Congress of his intent to sign a deal with Mexico, and Canada “if it is willing,” within 90 days. Reports indicate that the Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism as well as access to the Canadian dairy sector remain sticking points in the deal.

Over the weekend, both Democrats and Republicans voiced skepticism about Trump's negotiating stance, and whether it's viable to keep Canada out of the deal. Trump lashed out at critics – including AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka after the union head criticized the president for trying to sign a deal without Canada. In a series of tweets Trump said “There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal” and threatened to terminate NAFTA entirely if Congress attempts to intervene in the talks.

EMERGENCY PIPELINE HEARING

Federal MPs on the Natural Resources Committee will meet this afternoon for an emergency session to discuss last week's game-changing court decision to tear up federal approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. The meeting comes at the request of the three Conservatives and one New Democrat MP who sit on the committee. A federal court last week ruled consultation with Indigenous communities was not robust enough for the approval to be valid.

Conservative natural resources critic Shannon Stubbs says the government needs to explain whether it took into account the risk of the court decision when it decided the only way to get the pipeline built amid investor jitters was to nationalize it.

TIM HORTONS BATTLE HEATS UP

The battle between the parent company of Tim Hortons and a group of its franchisees, the Great White North Franchisee Association, is heating up. The company has seized restaurants from the GWNFA’s president just days after the franchisee group complained about shattering coffee pots.

David Hughes, a Tim Hortons franchisee in Lethbridge, Alta., told the Globe and Mail that parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. changed the locks on all of his four restaurants on Sunday. The GWNFA was formed more than a year ago to represent unhappy Tim Hortons restaurant owners and has accused RBI of mismanagement.

OIL RISES AHEAD OF STORM

Oil prices traded above US$70 a barrel after the evacuation of two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms in preparation for a hurricane. Anadarko Petroleum said Monday it had evacuated and shut production at two oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Gordon, which is expected to come ashore as a hurricane.

Global oil markets have tightened over the last month, pushing up prices by more than 10 per cent since the middle of August. Investors anticipate less supply from Iran as U.S. sanctions on Tehran begin to bite.

NIKE COURTS KAEPERNICK CONTROVERSY

A backlash is already brewing after Nike Inc. chose Colin Kaepernick – the first NFL player to kneel during the U.S. national anthem as a protest against racism – as one of the faces for advertisements commemorating the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” slogan. The move has drawn the ire of some supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized the player protest at his rallies.

The move has stirred calls for a boycott of Nike and some supporters have posted photos of themselves destroying their Nike-branded apparel.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-OMERS' Oxford Properties offers US$2.4-billion for Australia’s Investa fund, edging out Blackstone.

-Tahoe Resources Says a Guatemala court has reversed an earlier decision reinstating its Escobal Mining License. The license will remain suspended until the company completes a consultation process with local communities.

-Confirmation hearings begin in Washington for U.S. for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

-8 a.m. ET: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at hearing on inflation report

-Automakers report monthly sales

-4 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier of British Columbia John Horgan, Mayor of Vancouver Gregor Robertson, and Mayor of Surrey Linda Hepner will make a transit announcement

Today's morning newsletter was written by BNN Bloomberg Producer John Gray.