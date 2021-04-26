Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Turns out Rogers Communications faced competition from BCE before securing its takeover agreement with Shaw Communications. BCE confirmed on Saturday it’s the “Party A” that Shaw referred to in an information circular documenting the tick-tock on its deal. While that filing alludes to unspecified regulatory issues that BCE and Shaw failed to come to terms on, Amber Kanwar learned Saturday afternoon that BCE (which owns BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division) balked at a so-called “hell or high water” clause. Read all about it at BNNBloomberg.ca.

CN RAIL ENTERS TALKS WITH KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

There’s no arguing with numbers, and so Kansas City Southern has agreed to engage in talks with Canadian National Railway to determine if its US$325 per share proposal is indeed superior to the friendly US$275 per share arrangement that’s in place with Canadian Pacific. CP did however score a win of its own late Friday when the U.S. Surface Transportation Board said it will review the CP-KCS deal under pre-2001 rules (a less stringent framework).

BUSY WEEK AHEAD

CN Rail and Tesla will kick-start a busy week for earnings after today’s closing bell, with all the big tech names slated to report by the end of the week. Aside from the bonanza of quarterly disclosures, investors also have a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision and news conference to look forward to on Wednesday. Heading into all of that, U.S. futures are pointing to a flat open today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Apple announced almost half a trillion dollars in U.S. investments today. The US$430-billion spending plan over the next half decade is seen creating 20,000 jobs.

announced almost half a trillion dollars in U.S. investments today. The US$430-billion spending plan over the next half decade is seen creating 20,000 jobs. A pair of TSX-listed miners are joining forces: Fortuna Silver Mines announced a friendly agreement this morning to buy Roxgold for $1.1 billion. The stock and cash deal is worth $2.73 per share and represents a 42 per cent premium to Roxgold’s closing price on Friday.

announced a friendly agreement this morning to buy for $1.1 billion. The stock and cash deal is worth $2.73 per share and represents a 42 per cent premium to Roxgold’s closing price on Friday. Back-to-work legislation is on the table as a result of the strike notice issued by dockworkers at the Port of Montreal . Labour Minister Filomena Tassi announced the legislation on Twitter yesterday, calling it her government’s “least favoured option.”

. Labour Minister Filomena Tassi announced the legislation on Twitter yesterday, calling it her government’s “least favoured option.” Bitcoin is staging a partial rebound this morning, trading as much as 11 per cent higher after sliding into a bear market last week.

is staging a partial rebound this morning, trading as much as 11 per cent higher after sliding into a bear market last week. It will be worth watching global travel stocks today after the head of the European Commission told The New York Times that American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID will be allowed into the bloc this summer. Should note that the EU-approved vaccines are BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and J&J.

today after the head of the European Commission told The New York Times that American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID will be allowed into the bloc this summer. Should note that the EU-approved vaccines are BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and J&J. AltaGas will be on our radar today after it announced the sale of its U.S. transportation and storage business late Friday for $344 million.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS