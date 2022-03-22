Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Railway is over. The company and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced shortly after midnight eastern time that they had agreed to binding arbitration, meaning the possibility of the feds intervening with back-to-work legislation is no longer necessary -- and business groups across the country that had warned about potentially devastating economic consequences can breathe a little easier. We’ll seek details on how quickly normal operations can resume.

TSX HOT STREAK

Two straight intraday all-time highs. Three straight record-high closes. Five consecutive days of gains. That’s the hot streak in a nut shell. We’ll see if the rally can overcome this morning’s see-sawing crude prices as traders eye discussions in the European Union about a possible import ban on Russian oil. And the possibility of more aggressive tightening by central banks is also top of mind after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to a half-point hike (of course, that’s not to say it’s baked in).

NDP REPORTEDLY POISED TO PROP UP TRUDEAU LIBERALS

We normally like to leave the politics to others, but this could have significant policy implications. CTV News is reporting Jagmeet Singh’s NDP are negotiating an agreement to keep the federal Liberals in power until 2025. The win for Singh would be “progress” on pharmacare and national dental care, according to CTV News. What about the consequences for the deficit and longer-term fiscal sustainability? We’ll consider that and other important policy questions for the business community (like the future of the energy sector, and niche moves like the proposed surtax on Canada’s largest financial institutions). Will give a nod here to Frank Stronach’s opinion piece in the National Post, in which the founder of Magna International warns Canada “will be headed for trouble” if federal spending isn’t reined in.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Air Canada announced this morning it’s picking up 26 extra-long-range Airbus A321neo jets. Only six are being purchased directly from Airbus; the others are being leased from Air Lease Corp. and AerCap, according to the release. The airline said deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

The Quebec government will release a budget this afternoon. In its fiscal update that was released in November, the province forecast a $5.6-billion shortfall this fiscal year (after tapping a stabilization reserve), which was less than half the $12.3-billion deficit estimated at the time of the last budget, thanks to an improved revenue outlook.

Nike beat revenue and profit expectations in its fiscal third quarter, due in part to a 15-per-cent jump in direct-to-consumer sales. In a release, CFO Matt Friend said "marketplace demand continues to significantly exceed available inventory supply." If we're digging for a pocket of weakness, it can be found in Greater China, which was the lone region to suffer revenue erosion.

A couple of stocks to watch after financing announcements. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is raising $35 million in a bought-deal unit priced at $4.20 apiece. And Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is raising $110 million in a bought-deal share sale priced at $1.55 per common share.

Quarterhill is also on our radar after the parent company of Wi-LAN announced a new patent-licensing agreement with Apple that will resolve all outstanding litigation between the companies in North America and Germany. Terms weren't disclosed.

Statistics Canada's industrial product price index rose 3.1 per in February, which the data agency said is the largest monthly gain since January 1980.

