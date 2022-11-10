(Bloomberg) -- The world’s thirst for gas to replace Russian supplies risks overshooting the crucial 1.5 degree Celcius goal needed to avert catastrophic climate damage, according to a new report.

By 2030, countries could have an oversupply of liquefied natural gas of 500 megatons, which is five times what Europe imported from Russia in 2021, according to the research group Climate Action Tracker.

It has also found that carbon emissions coming from LNG production projects under construction, approved and proposed until 2050 would consume around 10% of the remaining emissions the world has left to keep warming below 1.5 degrees.

“We’re witnessing a major push for expanded fossil gas LNG production and import capacity across the world,” said Bill Hare, chief executive officer of CAT partner organization Climate Analytics. That “could cause global emissions to breach dangerous levels.”

The dash for gas has become a key issue at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The European Union is under fire for building new gas infrastructure that could tie the continent to fossil fuels for longer than expected. Germany was also accused this week by Mohamed Adow, a prominent activist for the think tank Power Shift Africa of using the continent as its gas station, as it rushes to secure alternative supplies from Senegal and Qatar following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European Commissioner Kadri Simson said that the bloc would support the exploration of more gas fields in Algeria -- running counter to the International Energy Agency’s assertion that there must be no new fossil fuel production if the world is to meet its climate aims. Al Gore, the former US vice president turned climate campaigner, added his voice to criticisms at the official opening of the COP27 summit, saying that rich countries had to move beyond “fossil fuel” colonialism.

“We must see the so-called ‘dash for gas’ for what it really is: a dash down a bridge to nowhere, leaving the countries of the world facing climate chaos and billions in stranded assets, especially here in Africa,” Gore said.

For its part, the EU argues that its still on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by the end of the decade, and that Russia’s invasion will speed up rather than slow down the shift to renewables, as a source of cheap domestic energy. It also emphasized that new relationships will give way to flows of green hydrogen in the future.

“The EU has a responsibility to make sure that we have access to the energy supplies that are necessary for our population, and we have to do so in a context where we’ve cut off supplies from Russia,” said Jacob Werksman, the EU’s lead climate negotiator at COP27. “As we enter into any kind of relationship where a country is making a choice on doubling down on investing in fossil fuel, we are offering and encouraging them to take an alternative as well.”

