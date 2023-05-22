The Debt-Limit Fight Is Going Down to the Wire. Here’s What to Watch

(Bloomberg) -- The debt-limit fight President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trying to negotiate boils down to a few key issues.

June 1 — the date by which the US Treasury could run out of cash to pay all the country’s bills — is quickly approaching, a fact that is not lost on the two leaders as they prepare to meet Monday evening for another round of talks.

Any deal would have to pass muster with members of both parties and then pass the House and Senate, a process that risks taking Washington right up to the brink of default.

Here are the main areas to watch:

Spending caps

Discretionary budget caps are at the center of any deal. Republicans want to slash domestic spending over as many years as possible, while Democrats have offered slimmer cuts over a couple of years. Democrats also want to include defense spending limits in any agreement.

That sets up a key tension for hawkish Republicans, who want to increase the Pentagon budget. Either way, McCarthy has set a bottom line of spending less next year than this year.

The two parties could fudge a compromise by shifting some programs outside the discretionary budget, or allowing cuts to mandatory spending count toward the savings they claim in the deal.

Covid clawbacks

A deal is almost certain to include at least a partial clawback of unspent money from previous Covid-19 packages. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says about $56 billion could be taken back, while House Budget Committee Republicans say it’s $64.6 billion.

In another creative accounting maneuver, negotiators could allow the retrieved Covid funds to count toward a lower spending cap next year, easing the path to a deal.

Work requirements

The bill that House Republicans passed in April featured new work mandates for able-bodied Americans on Medicaid, and stricter ones for those using the food-stamp program or welfare. The measures would save $120 billion over a decade, according to the CBO, with $109 billion coming from Medicaid.

Biden has previously supported tougher work requirements, but says he wants to leave the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor untouched. Doing so would decrease the size of the cut — risking conservatives’ support for any agreed bill. Tougher work standards for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, along with the Temporary Aid to Needy Families program, would still give Republicans an ideological trophy — but would likely cost the backing of many Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Permitting reforms

Both parties want to accelerate the process of getting permits for energy and other projects, though they differ on the details. Democrats have focused on speeding approvals for renewable energy projects, transmission lines and the mining of critical minerals needed for electric vehicles. Republicans are more insistent on easing hurdles for fossil fuels.

One idea that has been discussed by lawmakers: including some provisions accelerating approvals under the National Environmental Policy Act and setting up a broader follow-on package in the coming months.

Debt-limit duration

Democrats want to suspend the debt ceiling until after the November 2024 election. McCarthy’s offer is through next March, but he has said the particulars are up for negotiation.

If lawmakers can’t reach a broader deal, one option would be to increase the debt limit by, say, about $100 billion, to give themselves more time to negotiate. Nobody ever wants a short-term deal until they have their backs to the wall, however.

14th Amendment

A group of progressives, including Democrats Tina Smith of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont, are pushing Biden to prepare to invoke the 14th Amendment to declare the debt limit unconstitutional.

That Civil War-era amendment says legitimately incurred federal debt “shall not be questioned.” Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has also argued that the president has discretion to keep borrowing to pay the nation’s bills when laws conflict with one another, citing legislation that requires the president to spend money that was appropriated by Congress.

The push is aimed at giving Biden leverage to avoid cuts progressives see as untenable. But it is an untested interpretation of the Constitutional provision, and investors may demand higher interest rates for US debt if repayment is subject to legal dispute.

Conservatives’ insistence

While progressives may be trying to give Biden leverage, conservatives have tried to harden McCarthy’s stance. The hard-right Freedom Caucus has called for an end to bipartisan talks to raise or suspend the federal debt limit, insisting instead that the Senate vote to pass the House Republican bill passed in April. Members of the group have walked back that stance, however.

On Monday, the House Freedom Caucus urged McCarthy to “hold the line” in the talks and “restore fiscal sanity in DC.”

Procedural obstacles

Bills like the one under discussion usually are locked down on the House floor using a rule known as “martial law” to prevent any amendments that could sink the deal. If McCarthy did that, though, he could further anger his right flank. McCarthy has also said he wants to abide by a House rule giving lawmakers 72 hours to review a package before voting.

The Senate poses another potential problem, because any one senator can delay a deal for days. Bottom line: This isn’t something you want to be hammering out an hour before a default.

Wild cards

While some lawmakers have been pushing to include complex measures such as immigration reforms or prescription-drug price cuts, issues like those usually get dropped as the nation gets closer to potential default, and senators in both parties told Bloomberg News they don’t expect them to be included.

But another wild card is Donald Trump. The former president has been a close ally of McCarthy and remains influential in the party. On Friday, he urged Republicans to not agree to a deal unless they got everything they want, including “the kitchen sink,” and has also criticized Republican leaders in the past for cutting debt-limit deals. Opposition from Trump may not be enough to kill a deal, but it could make life more difficult for McCarthy, given his thin majority.

