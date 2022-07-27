Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a tension in crypto that Stacy-Marie is fascinated by. On the one hand, there’s this prevailing belief in the necessity, indeed the superiority, of decentralization. On the other hand there’s reality: when things hit the fan, folks respond by seeking a bailout, by demanding someone - perhaps even a regulator! - hold fraudsters accountable, and by consolidating around the strongest and biggest players in the market. In an industry so prone to spectacular scams and expensive hacks, this tension is ever-present. Can you simultaneously reject all forms of centralized control and then demand help from centralized authorities in times of trouble? Bloomberg Reporter Emily Nicolle joins this episode for more on this.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.