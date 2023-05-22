The Details Of Your Online Life Are Up For Auction: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

By now we’re all aware advertisers and apps collect data about our online lives. But the kind of information they compile about us and the sheer amount of it might surprise you. Dr. Johnny Ryan, an online tracking expert and senior fellow at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, joins this episode to explain how details about where you are, where you go and what you look at are widely distributed. And it’s not just advertisers who want to get to know you. Bloomberg cybersecurity reporter Ryan Gallagher tells us about a company in Israel that sells this data to law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the globe.

Read more: Your Ad Data Is Now Powering Government Surveillance

