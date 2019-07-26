(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to What Goes Up on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Pocket CastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Spotify

The stock market is trading near record highs yet concern about a potential recession continues to linger in the air, and that’s a tough dichotomy for investors to wrap their heads around, says Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management. He joins the “What Goes Up’’ podcast this week to discuss how to position investments amid an uncertain outlook for the economy. Compounding the uncertainty is that, while the manufacturing sector of the economy is struggling, the much larger services sector is hanging in there. However, the two are not quarantined from one another: “You should think about how they both interplay together,” Snyder says. “If you think of a company like an auto manufacturer, they make a car, right? But there’s more to that. Think of the Super Bowl ads related to that car, the fact that that company employs an accounting service. It can eventually bleed into service sectors as well.’’Also joining the podcast is Brad Olesen, leader of Bloomberg’s U.S. stocks team, to discuss the highlights of the second-quarter earnings season. And of course, this episode closes with the traditional discussion of the craziest markets stories of the week. Mentioned in this podcast: S&P 500’s Earnings Miracle Is Failing to Take Hold in the Second Half Boeing Warns It May Halt 737 Output If Max Grounding Drags On

