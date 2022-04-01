The Dominance of Tech Stocks in S&P 500 Is Set to Shrink Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- The dominance of tech stocks in the S&P 500 is set to shrink next year after the index’s overseer announced revisions that will reclassify the sectors of some major shares.

Payment processing companies currently classified as tech firms are poised to join the financial sector, while other tech names providing outsourcing or human resources support will be classified as industrial stocks, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc. said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The full list of companies affected is expected to be released by December, and implemented in March 2023.

The changes mean that the likes of Visa Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc. and Mastercard Inc. will shift from tech to the financial sector, according to Todd Rosenbluth, the head of research at ETF Trends.

“This will be a major impact for sector ETFs that have hefty exposure to these companies,” he said in an interview.

The regrouping will make tech exchange-traded funds such as Vanguard Information Technology ETF and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund more concentrated, and financial ETFs including the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund more diversified, he added.

The tech sector currently represents about 28% of the S&P 500, more than the weighting of the health-care and consumer-discretionary sectors combined.

