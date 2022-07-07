(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands instructed its state-owned natural-gas company to fill up storage left empty by Gazprom PJSC as the country rushes to replenish supplies for winter.

The government has asked Energie Beheer Nederland, or EBN, to fill up some of the 40% of capacity allocated to Gazprom at the giant Bergermeer facility, State Secretary for the Extractive Industries Hans Vijlbrief said at a briefing.

European countries are racing to shore up gas volumes ahead of winter as risks to supply pile up. Some of the storage capacity across the region is held by Russia’s Gazprom, which would normally be in charge of refilling it but has slashed flows to the continent amid the war in Ukraine.

“The big question is of course, how far can you go with this before somebody at Gazprom says: this is a very bad idea,” Vijlbrief said in The Hague. “But our responsibility is to fill this part up; we’re called by the Dutch parliament to fill this up as much as possible.”

Half of the storage capacity at Bergermeer is commercially contracted, 40% is booked by Gazprom and 10% is not contracted. A subsidy program offers incentives to send gas to the site.

The European Union this year adopted rules requiring countries to ensure gas storage sites are 80% full before the coming winter, and 90% full in following years. Bergermeer is currently only 38% full.

The facility, the biggest so-called open-access site in Europe, plays a key role in the region’s energy security. It’s operated by Abu Dhabi’s Taqa, but Gazprom is entitled to a share of capacity each year and pays a portion of the operating costs.

Depending on how much is filled by companies, EBN will store enough gas to achieve a target of at least 68% full.

The Netherlands also stores gas at a site in the Groningen region.

