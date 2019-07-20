(Bloomberg) -- It’s hot. You’re thirsty. And it’s time to relax.

While the easy way out during summer’s thick, halcyon days may be a frosty craft beer or crisp rosé, it’s also time to switch it up to something stronger, something tastier, and for when you have guests over, something more impressive. For that, we’ve turned to the experts: bartenders and bar owners, cocktail critics and cookbook authors, and our own resident mixologist to create the perfect cocktail for every summer situation.

None of the following drink recipes require specialized tools or esoteric ingredients. And they’re all easily prepared by even the most novice of bartenders.

They’ll cool you off on a sun-splashed beach or help you toast sunsets from a roof. They’ll spice up the big game, make relaxing in the park a cinch, and level up picnics and backyard cookouts to the enjoyment (and envy) of your neighbors. Read on to find the best punch for a crowd, a complex nip to share from a flask, and a solid sipper enjoyed solo with a book.

And if you find a recipe that does double duty? Cheers to you. It’s summer, after all. We’re not going to get too strict about things now.

Best Drink for a Picnic: Sandia Fairy

Something of an elevated watermelon margarita, the Sandia Fairy rests on the pillars of any proper picnic drink: refreshing, easy to transport, simple to make ahead, and enjoyable hour after blissful hour in the sun.

Best Drink for a Barbecue: Dry Rob

If you’re sweating over a smoking grill, definitely drink a beer. But once it’s time to feast, this Scotch-based riff on a Manhattan—with a dram of trendy amaro for good effect—will hold up gloriously to your generously seasoned cuts of meat.

Best Drink for Watching Sports: Spicy Ssäm Sauce Michelada

Mexico’s infinitely riffable concoction of beer, hot sauce, and lime is just the salty, spicy thirst quencher you need on a hot day watching athletes at work. Bonus: Its proportions are forgiving and its ingredients easily “borrowed” from a concession stand.

Best Drink for a Fancy Party: Seersucker Fizz

Amid all the benefits and garden parties you have in the days ahead, when it comes time to host your own swish affair, give your guests something they’re not getting elsewhere: a glamorous mashup of iconic gin cocktails, with French cassis and a topper of Champagne for good measure.

Best Drink for the Beach: Coconut Daiquiri To Go

Even if you never make it to the beach, this coconut daiquiri can transport you there. Freeze it the night before for full slushy glory, while the grown-up Mahina Coco liquor from Martinique atones for the sins of your Malibu youth.

Best Drink for a Movie in the Park: Txerry Kalimotxo

A kalimotxco (calimocho) is one of the simplest cocktails around—and it’s exceptionally easy to surreptitiously carry, too. Here, a version made with cherry Coke pairs perfectly with salty popcorn and an outdoor movie in the park.

Best Drink for a Big Party: Pay It No Mind Punch

While the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and June’s Gay Pride festivities may be past, this Marsha P. Johnson-inspired recipe brings dazzle to any large celebration. A base of vodka with a peach tea infusion, plus sparkling rosé, is a low-effort, high-impact way to party.

Best Drink for a Campfire: Midsummer Nightcap

There’s nothing wrong with taking slugs off a bottle of whiskey passed around a campfire. But with a little prep and some intriguing ingredients—Fernet-Branca, crème de cacao—your next nightcap could be as breathtaking as the stars in the sky. No ice needed.

