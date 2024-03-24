(Bloomberg) -- It’s a weekend to consider where things will end, with predictions for the stock market this year, the future of coal and the prospects for one-time crypto boss Do Kwon among others. Here’s what you should know.

The big forum. China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has been busy in the run-up to the China Development Forum, which starts today, meeting a parade of tech execs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Kwak Noh-jung from South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, as well as CEOs of smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm and memory chipmaker Micron Technology.

The big accusation. UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is set to tell parliament on Monday that China is behind a string of cyberattacks on British politicians, according to The Times.

The big release. South Korean crypto fugitive Do Kwon was released from prison in Montenegro on Saturday, but his future remains bleak.

The big earnings. We’ll get two perspectives this week on how China’s property crisis is still hurting the economy. Earnings from Country Garden and China Vanke should show how the embattled developers are trying to extricate themselves from debt, while results from the nation’s top banks could indicate how the liabilities are hurting lending.

The big waste. A new book from Johns Hopkins Professor Francis J. Gavin—The Taming of Scarcity and The Problems of Plenty— asks why are we’re so glum when we have so much.

The big estimates. Tokyo’s CPI—a leading indicator of national inflation—is set to cool, while in Australia, Taylor Swift may have contributed to a temporary reversal in disinflation. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka will likely keep its deposit and lending rates steady on March 26.

The big laggard. Three years ago, climate negotiators explicitly agreed to consign coal to history. In Asia, the dirtiest fossil fuel never got the email.

The big loss. About 6,000 old US Bitcoin mining machines will soon be resold to buyers in places such as Hong Kong, Ethiopia and Indonesia where running costs are cheaper. Welcome to the halving.

The big advance. Goldman Sachs strategists have a scenario in which tech megacaps lead the S&P 500 to 6,000 by year end, 15% higher than their current target.

The big disgrace. Sexual harassment and drugs plagued Citigroup’s equities division for years, according to this weekend’s Big Take.

The big advice. When does the 50-30-20 rule become the 80-10-10 rule? Here are some tips for Gen Z.

The big mishaps. US aviation authorities could clobber United Airlines following a series of safety incidents.

