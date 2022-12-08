The ETF Era Is Going to Be Here for a While

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

The future is very bright for ETFs, which in 2022 saw record volume and the second most flows and new launches—all astounding numbers considering the stock and bond markets were in the gutter return-wise. So what can we expect next year? What areas should people be watching?

On this episode of Trillions, Bloomberg Intelligence’s exchange-traded fund team go over their just-published 2023 Outlook which covers topics such as active, alternatives, crypto, China and thematic investing—and just how big ETFs could get. Our analysts include Athanasios Psarofagis, Rebecca Sin, Henry Jim and James Seyffart.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.