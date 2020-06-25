(Bloomberg) --

The first six months of 2020 has felt more like five years, at least in ETF terms. So much has happened: the lockdown, the selloff, the rebound, the Fed, not to mention oil, airlines, ANTs, ESG, and day-trading on Robinhood. On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel invite the Bloomberg Intelligence team of analysts, including Athanasisos Psarofagis, James Seyffart and Morgan Barna, to discuss and debate all the big ETF topics from the first half, as well as themes to watch in the second half.

