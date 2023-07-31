The EU Is Leading the Charge on AI Regulation: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

The European Union became one of the first in the world to take wide-reaching action to regulate artificial intelligence when it passed a draft law in June. The proposal would put new guardrails around the use and development of artificial intelligence, including curbing the use of facial recognition software and increasing ChatGPT’s transparency. Bloomberg’s Jillian Deutsch joins guest host Rosalind Mathieson to talk about how the EU pulled ahead in the race to regulate AI, and why concerns are growing about AI being overregulated. Columbia Law School Professor Anu Bradford discusses what the global effect will be if this far-reaching regulatory framework is enacted into law.

