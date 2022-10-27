(Bloomberg) -- The euro’s rally may have more room to run should leveraged funds covering short-term positions propel the currency past its September high.

Leveraged funds held a net short euro position as of Oct. 18, the latest data show, aided by the fact the currency has remained in a long-term bear trend since February. However, its fortunes may be changing after it bullishly broke out of this bias Wednesday, opening the door to further gains, particularly if short-covering propels it above $1.0198, a level last seen on Sept. 12.

“EUR/USD’s bounce through parity has it testing the 100-day moving average for the first time since February,” said Alvin Tan, a foreign-exchange strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “A clean break through the September highs just under $1.02 would bring the bigger technical level of $1.035 into focus.”

Investors will be focused on how the currency reacts to the European Central Bank policy decision on Thursday, given that euro-area inflation rose to a record 9.9% last month. Any moves may be muted, though, with markets already nearly fully pricing in a seventy-five basis-point hike.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.