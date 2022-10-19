(Bloomberg) -- Food prices were the biggest driver pushing UK inflation back into double digits inflation in September, underscoring the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on families..

The Consumer Prices Index rose 10.1% last month, matching the strongest reading in 40 years, the Office of National Statistics said Wednesday.

Household food essentials now cost substantially more than they did last year. Behind that broad category, the cost of certain items is leaping at a rate unprecedented outside war.

Milk products topped the chart due to rising energy, fertilizer and feed costs. Low-fat milk was the hardest hit, costing 42% more than a year ago.

Flour and cereals also increased sharply with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine curtailing wheat supplies and feeding demand for alternatives. The following chart shows how the costs of day-to-day essentials are surging:

