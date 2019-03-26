(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The concept of inflation has been a constant thorn in the side of central bankers. Although price stability is one of the main goals at many central banks, inflation targeting has proven a difficult exercise. Many central bankers have gone as far as questioning whether economists even understand the drivers of inflation. Without understanding its basic building blocks, how can central banks be expected to control inflation?

Most recently, Bank of Finland head Olli Rehn called for the European Central Bank to conduct a review of its inflation policy:

The deviation of inflation expectations from the ECB’s target is worrisome in terms of the effectiveness of, and strategy for, monetary policy…the ECB must prepare itself for longer-term challenges which would necessitate a review of its monetary policy strategy – that is, a re-examination of the principles, key assumptions and instruments underlying its monetary policy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve felt a similar need for a re-examination of monetary policy and is conducting a year-long “Fed listens” tour. Undoubtedly inflation will be one of the top topics discussed. As Chairman Jerome Powell explained a few weeks ago:

My colleagues and I on the FOMC are undertaking a year-long review of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication practices. These will include town-hall-style meetings and a conference where academic and nonacademic experts will share their views. These events will inform staff work and FOMC discussions as we plan for the future.

Perhaps the most critical account comes from former Fed governor Daniel Tarullo. In a piece for the Brookings Institution in October 2017 titled “Monetary Policy Without A Working Theory of Inflation,” Tarullo questioned whether the Fed even has a viable theory on inflation dynamics:

The substantive point is that we do not, at present, have a theory of inflation dynamics that works sufficiently well to be of use for the business of real-time monetary policy-making.

In light of these critiques, Powell’s comment on inflation last month was rather interesting:

In our thinking, inflation expectations are now the most important driver of actual inflation.

So, the Fed indeed has a theory on what drives inflation! The problem with inflation expectations is that they are unobservable and difficult, if not impossible, to measure. Our concern is that “inflation expectations” are often little more than a reflection of swings in energy prices. As the chart below shows, breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities often move in lockstep with crude oil prices.

The Institute for Supply Management’s Prices Paid index is another favored gauge of inflation expectations. It is shown in blue below overlaid on crude oil prices in orange. Energy is a huge input to prices, so it should not be surprising that these two measures track each other closely.

To be fair, the Fed tries to compensate for this by massaging these measures to exclude energy. But does a complicated formula of inflation expectations that captures price movements excluding fluctuations in the cost of energy really align with real world experiences? Tarullo tackled this question:

Some staff at the Fed mentioned to me their impression that a theory giving a prominent role to expectations doesn’t line up too well with how many businesses describe their own method for establishing and changing prices.

Finally, if we assume inflation expectations can be measured, and these measures actually reflect how the world works, does the Fed have any control over them? Is the Fed a mere observer of, or an influence on, inflation expectations?

The Fed adopted a two percent target for the core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index in January 2012. As the chart below shows, they have only hit their target in one month in the last seven years. So, can the Fed manage inflation via expectations? Since they cannot hit their target, the answer appears to be no.

So, where does this leave us? If the Fed has a bad inflation theory, or no theory at all, then they are raising or lowering interest rates thinking they have the power to control inflation. Instead, they might be more like King Canute, the 11th century leader of the North Sea Empire claiming to have supernatural powers as he stood on the beach thinking he controlled the incoming tide. Until the Fed has a working theory of what causes inflation, and a way to measure it, leading to a way to control or influence it, they will remain a modern-day Canute thinking they control what they cannot. Setting monetary policy this way is how mistakes are made.

To contact the author of this story: Jim Bianco at jimb@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Robert Burgess at bburgess@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jim Bianco is the President and founder of Bianco Research, a provider of data-driven insights into the global economy and financial markets. He may have a stake in the areas he writes about.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.