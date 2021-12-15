(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s so-called dot plot, which the U.S. central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows officials expect to raise the fed funds rate three times next year and three times in 2023, based on median projections. The Fed has kept its benchmark rate steady after sweeping into emergency action amid the coronavirus pandemic in March of last year with a full percentage-point cut.

