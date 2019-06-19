(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s so-called dot plot, which the U.S. central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows that policy makers are divided on policy for the remainder of this year, based on median estimates, a change from no hikes in March. The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark rate on hold for the third straight meeting.

