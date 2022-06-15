(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s so-called dot plot, which the US central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows the median year-end projection for the federal funds rate moved up to 3.4%. The estimate for the end of 2023 was boosted to near 3.8%. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points in an effort to tame the hottest inflation in 40 years.

