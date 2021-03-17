(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s so-called dot plot, which the U.S. central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows that officials expect no change in policy this year and borrowing costs near zero through 2023, based on median estimates. The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark rate on hold for an eighth straight meeting after sweeping into emergency action amid the coronavirus pandemic just over a year ago with a full percentage-point cut.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.