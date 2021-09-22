(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s so-called dot plot, which the U.S. central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows officials are now evenly split on whether or not it will be appropriate to begin raising the fed funds rate as soon as next year. The median projection indicated no rate increases until 2023. The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark rate on hold for a 12th straight meeting after sweeping into emergency action amid the coronavirus pandemic in March of last year with a full percentage-point cut.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.