(Bloomberg) -- Rarely did investors feel worse last year than on Christmas Eve, when a whirlwind of selling sent the S&P 500 within points of a bear market. By one measure, selling pressure in stocks is even worse today.

It’s not the size of the decline but the speed with which investors are hitting sell buttons. At one point today some 89 percent of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange traded in the red, surpassing the threshold reached Dec. 24, when a 2.7 percent rout in the S&P 500 pushed the gauge to a 20-month low. During the December correction, the volume of stocks trading down was higher just on one other day, Dec. 4.

“This is what it looks like when the market starts to price in an escalation in tariffs,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director and market strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co. “We would not want a 90 percent down day, it would be hard to argue that this is a healthy sideways correction if that happens.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Elena Popina in New York at epopina@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Chris Nagi

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.