This year’s BP Community Champion Women of the Year award has been given to Juliet Sanders, the founder and chief executive officer of the registered charity Feeding Families. The organization helps people too mentally or physically ill to get to food banks and those for whom the food banks are just not enough.

The BP Community Champion honor is one of several awards given out by the organization, that honors the achievements of women around the United Kingdom.

Feeding Families’ work is focused on the Northeast of England, where 38% of children grow up in poverty; in Newcastle, the poverty rate is 40%. Sanders said that region is the worst affected in the country.

Sanders, who comes from Durham, got the idea for Feeding Families in 2016, when she gave away some sofas to a local mother. “She had five children under the age of seven, and when we took the sofas in she had no furniture in her home at all, they were literally sleeping on the floor,” said Sanders. “And we were completely shocked, because it was a mile from where we lived and we had never seen poverty to that extent and couldn’t believe that it existed in this country.”

Since then, Sanders has built up a network of givers and receivers, scooping up funding through grants and events, such as the Great North Run marathon. For the 12-month period that ended April 2022, Feeding Families distributed £538,360 worth of food boxes. In 2019, Sanders left her role in service improvement at the National Health Service to focus solely on the organization, which, 20 years ago, would not have even been needed in the UK, she said.

“I grew up in the 1960s and as we got to the '70s there were pressures in the economy — I remember blackouts and doing my homework by candlelight on occasions, we had issues then, but I never ever remember people going hungry,” she said.

Feeding Families, which operates as a connector between donors and recipients, many of whom are charities (including Age UK and Centrepoint), provides a selection of food boxes. Their emergency package contains staples such as pasta and rice and the 'Welcome Home' box, which is designed for those who come home from hospital and who need low- or no-cook food as well as occasional toiletries. But with the energy crisis, demand is changing.

“People are saying with fuel shortages, rather than have the box that you can cook, can we have the box that you don’t have to cook? And that’s really worrying for me, that. Where do you go below that if you’ve got no way of getting hot food at all?”

The charity sends out around 2,000 boxes a month to schools, hospitals, cancer charities and other organizations, most of whom take care of the vetting process for the end users. But as the cost of living rises, with the price of a pint of milk up 36% since January, and the number of people in need of help has doubled since the same time last year, Feeding Families has seen a decline in donations from the public.

The annual Women of the Year awards celebrates the achievements of 450 women every year across the UK who are making a difference. Among the sponsors of the award, announced on Oct. 10, are BP Plc, Linklaters LLP and Vodafone Group Plc. Last year's winners include Heba Bevan, OBE, the founder of a smartsensor technology company, and Mursal Hedeyat MBE, the refugee founder of an online language school. Darktrace Plc CEO Poppy Gustafsson was among 2020's winners.

For Sanders, the approach is now to connect with businesses to secure donations. Their first-ever gala was two weeks ago and raised over $12,000, with Bellway Plc among sponsors. Growing awareness is now the best way to keep up the donations in the current economic situation, says the CEO.

