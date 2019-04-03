The Final Four the Makes Super Bowl Look Cheap: NCAA Number of Day

(Bloomberg) -- 11 times.

That’s how much more expensive it will be for U.S. Bank Stadium to host this year’s Final Four than last year’s Super Bowl.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, the public body that owns and operates the NFL venue on behalf of taxpayers, has budgeted $6.9 million for the semifinals and finals of this year’s NCAA Tournament -- to be played out between Michigan State, Texas Tech, Auburn and Virginia. When the stadium hosted the Super Bowl last year, it cost $627,000.

The main difference between the numbers? The Final Four is three separate games with over 72,000 people -- not just one -- and the NFL reimburses its championship host cities for public costs like security, which the NCAA does not.

That $6.9 million operating budget does not include the roughly $3.5 million that the MSFA will spend on custom curtains to cover the stadium’s glass panels and keep the lighting consistent for television broadcasts. The curtains should help the facility bid for more major events in the future, including the NFL Draft, religious conferences, graduations and large corporate events.

