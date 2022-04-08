(Bloomberg) -- A crippling increase in energy bills, food costs rising at the fastest rate in a decade and the cost of borrowing going up: the price shock is indiscriminate. But for some in the U.K. it will be more indiscriminate than others, and that’s down to politics rather than economics.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told a parliamentary committee on March 28 that he opted to support working people rather than those who are unable to find a job. The government could have put the money into the welfare system, he acknowledged. “That is absolutely the choice that someone else could have made,” Sunak said.

It’s this group that risks being abandoned in what’s now the latest British social crisis after the disruption of Brexit, the pandemic and a decade of austerity in the wake of the global financial meltdown, according to anti-poverty campaigners. Households across Europe are grappling with soaring costs exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, yet no other major economy leaves its out-of-work population so vulnerable.

There are 5.3 million people in the U.K. who could work, though are reliant solely on state aid, based on statistics for the unemployed, the sick and others classed as economically inactive. Roughly equivalent to the entire population of Scotland or the region of Yorkshire, they make up a tenth of people of working age — and no other section of society will feel the cost-of-living crisis so painfully and now have less to cushion its fall.

Rising prices relative to the increases in welfare payments this year mean more citizens are having to rely on food banks and seek short-term, high-interest cash loans, while the better off are more likely to have savings from the pandemic or get pay increases. His popularity plummeting, Sunak is under pressure both from within Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing Conservative Party and by opponents to do more.

Food and energy bills — a price cap on gas and electricity rose 54% on April 1 — now account for a larger proportion of household budgets. That means the effective inflation rate for the poorest tenth in the three months to June will be 10.5%, according to analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank.

Welfare benefits are rising by just 3.1%, though, less than half the increase in the national minimum wage. The hit to living standards for those relying on them may be five times more severe than the aggregate for earners. The Office for Budget Responsibility watchdog has warned that real incomes overall will fall more in the coming 12 months than at any point since records began in the 1950s.

“We don’t yet know how bad things are going to get, but if we look at our early warning signs, like referrals to food banks, all those are already screaming red alert,” said Morgan Wild, head of policy for families, welfare and work at the Citizens Advice charity network. “We have very low income replacement rates compared to pretty much any other comparable European country. We are at the very low end of the league table.”

Indeed, for those out of work, the U.K. already stood in stark contrast to other parts of Europe, according to 2021 data from the Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation.

It showed that a single, childless person in Britain who lost their job earning the average wage could expect to receive 15% of their income when they claimed for aid from the country’s Universal Credit system introduced by the Conservative government in 2013. In Germany and France, where entitlements are much more closely linked to work histories, the figures are 59% and 68%. Even when subsidies for housing are included, the U.K. covers only 38% of former income.

It all comes down to politics, and it’s a judgement that carries risks in a country whose traditional social contract has been gradually upended in recent decades. Since his package of measures, Sunak’s ratings have fallen further among the electorate.

Some 57% of people now have an unfavorable opinion of him, according to a YouGov Plc poll taken on April 4-5, before it emerged that his wife has non-domiciled tax status. That compares with 60% of people favoring him two years ago as he responded to the pandemic with billions of pounds of aid. The opposition Labour Party, meanwhile, has led the Conservatives in the polls since the end of last year, though an election isn’t due until 2024.

The government could bring some of next year’s increase forward to help households now, without borrowing a penny extra over the two years, said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies in London.

Increases in payments for those out of work are calculated using the previous year’s inflation rate. Next year, they will rise by 7.5%, or at least 20 billion pounds — the biggest increase on record — based on the current inflation forecast. “The lack of smoothing matters to people on these levels of income, and it doesn’t matter to the public finances,” said Johnson, calling the approach “baffling.”

For the working population, though, Sunak’s tax and policy measures have been progressive, he said. The minimum wage is up 6.6% this year. Increasing the threshold for National Insurance payroll tax also hands 13 million people 330 pounds more a year, “a tax cut that rewards work,” as Sunak described it. The rate at which workers lose entitlement to Universal Credit support has been reduced, providing another work incentive.

Then there’s the support during the pandemic. The 1,040 pounds a year the poorest received when Universal Credit was temporarily increased meant that the worst-off 10% of people bucked a decade long-trend. Their income grew more quickly than the better-off households, albeit for one year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But that was before inflation hit a 30-year high. For 2022, that group will get a municipal tax rebate and a one-time payment to help with energy bills, like people who work. The safety net for the people most at risk of acute hardship isn’t there anymore to guarantee a “decent quality of life,” said Rebecca McDonald, senior economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a charity that aims to tackle poverty.

“That’s the job it is supposed to do, but as a result of the years of cuts and freezes, it’s now at such a low level that it can’t really do that job, and yet clearly the chancellor doesn’t think that needs addressing,” she said.

Sunak’s decision was one of economic ideology that misses the hard facts of reality, said Torsten Bell, chief executive of Resolution and a member of the U.K. Treasury’s Council of Economic Advisers during the ﬁnancial crisis. Resolution estimates that 1.3 million people, including 500,000 children, will fall below the poverty line as the living crisis grips. Already, the signs are bleak.

Google searches for “payday loan” in the U.K. have surged since the start of March, and now stand at the highest since late 2020, while Citizens Advice said that last month it set a third straight record for providing crisis support. The organization referred 24,752 people to food banks or to other charitable support, up by 44% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, one in 12 people are already using credit schemes to buy basics such as food and toiletries, with those claiming Universal Credit at least twice as likely to have used the programs than the general population.

Bell acknowledges that, with job vacancies at record levels — there are 750,000 fewer people in private sector employment than before the pandemic — the government is right to incentivize work. The problem, he said, is that “there is a misunderstanding of where the trauma will be.”

“Yes, we had a big increase in inactivity after the pandemic, but those who dropped out are largely higher earners and those living on pensions,” he said. “So the idea that you will get more people into work by not increasing benefits does not match the evidence.”

