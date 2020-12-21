(Bloomberg) -- In the first week since U.S. states started administering Covid-19 vaccines, some states are making more rapid progress than others in working through their allocations from the federal government.

West Virginia has given 15,046 doses of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, representing almost all of the 16,575 doses it was allocated for the first week of allocations. That represents 0.84% of the state’s population, a better week-one start than anywhere else.

“We’re getting it done,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said in a statement.

West Virginia is followed by North Dakota (0.74%), South Dakota (0.71%), Colorado (0.54%), and Maine (0.33%). Bloomberg has data on vaccinations from 40 states and territories, though not all jurisdictions have reported full data. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 556,208 Americans had been vaccinated as of Dec. 20.

Some other states that Bloomberg has data from have vaccinated more people in total, including Florida and Texas.

Click here to see Bloomberg’s full vaccination tracker.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.