On paper, the diet doesn’t look like anything that different. The low-carbohydrate regimen has clear rules about what to eat (protein and vegetables) and what to eat less of (bread, pasta and dessert). It was invented by a doctor and publicized in a diet book. We’ve heard it all before.

Yet the South Beach Diet became an incredible success in the early 2000s, blowing past booksellers’ expectations, dominating the cultural moment and becoming a huge business. Eventually it would be translated into more than 30 languages and spawn a franchise that would sell more than 23 million books. It can tell us a lot about why certain diets take off in such a major way—even if they aren’t completely backed up by science.

For one thing, it doesn’t hurt to have a glamorous name. The South Beach Diet makes you think of tan, gorgeous people in swimsuits hanging out by the ocean, something its publisher leveraged to great effect. The diet also harnessed an early internet to engage dieters, not to mention celebrity endorsements (including a pivotal one that came early on from a former president). In this episode of “Losing It,” we fly down to Miami to tell the story of the South Beach Diet—and break down the formula for a hit diet. Listen to the episode here.

