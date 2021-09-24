China’s Guangdong Calls for Reduced Power Use at Shops, Offices
The Guangdong government called on some industries and households to cut electricity usage after a power crunch caused primarily by a heat wave.
China Evergrande Group has the world’s biggest pile of troubled debt, with roughly $19 billion of obligations that are actively quoted at distressed prices. The developer’s unraveling is sending shockwaves across global markets, and speculation is running wild about whether Beijing will intervene to prevent a disorderly collapse for the firm.
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has the world’s biggest pile of troubled debt, with roughly $19 billion of obligations that are actively quoted at distressed prices. The developer’s unraveling is sending shockwaves across global markets, and speculation is running wild about whether Beijing will intervene to prevent a disorderly collapse for the firm.
In credit markets otherwise short on juicy yields and big distressed situations, that caught the attention of U.S. investment funds looking for new bets.
Funds including Boaz Weinstein’s Saba Capital Management and Ruben Kliksberg’s Redwood Capital Management began to build positions in the company’s bonds, while European banks assured investors that they have limited exposure to the troubled developer. Other big-name credit investors had exposure to the company before its latest woes, with some opting to hold on to large chunks of their positions.
Here is a running list of some of the most notable investors known to have had exposure to Evergrande’s debt, based on Bloomberg’s reporting and regulatory disclosures so far this year. Rules on how funds disclose their holdings vary in different countries, and the size of their holdings may have changed after companies’ filings. The list doesn’t represent a comprehensive or real-time picture of debt holders.
Firms That Publicly Disclosed Holdings
Firms That Bloomberg Has Reported Having Holdings
