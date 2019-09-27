(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Russia’s economy should gather momentum into 2020, but growth will remain frustratingly slow, according to Bloomberg Economics. For now, President Vladimir Putin is focused on long-run stability rather than a fleeting boost -- he has only mild stimulus on order. At current prices, the government is set to divert more than $40 billion in energy revenue each year into its rainy-day fund. Tapping those savings could offset weakness in demand but deepen the economy’s dependence on oil and gas.

