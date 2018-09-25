(Bloomberg) -- The ongoing exodus of cash from European credit is doing little to slow the latest flood of debt sales -- or even to dent demand, it turns out.

Not only have investors easily absorbed more than 30 billion euros ($35 billion) of investment-grade corporate bonds since the start of the month, they have done so with the highest bid-to-cover ratio since October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It’s an impressive feat, considering the region’s high-grade funds have suffered seven straight weeks of outflows, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch note on Friday that cited EPFR data. The key has been preparation: credit fund managers were aware an issuance spree was coming, and put aside dry powder ahead of time.

Creditmarketdaily.com founder Suki Mann called cash balances “bloated,” and during the summer managers were parking funds in short-dated, floating-rate notes to avoid negative euro deposit rates.

Portfolio managers could therefore draw from these elevated cash positions to buy new issues coming to market. They also had ample time to prepare for the jump in supply -- as early as July, syndicate managers including ING Bank NV’s Valerie Ghesquiere were predicting increased issuance.

Meanwhile, euro investment-grade spreads remain within their post-May range. As Mann says, “the high levels of supply will have little bearing on the repricing of secondary given the lack of selling by investors to help fund new primary interest.” And outflows have not been large enough to trigger forced selling by managers -- they can use cash balances to finance redemptions.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tasos Vossos in London at tvossos@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Hannah Benjamin at hbenjamin1@bloomberg.net, Samuel Potter, Cecile Gutscher

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.