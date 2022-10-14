Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:27
How a recession could affect your work, housing and expenses
-
6:54
6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score
-
3:02
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
-
4:37
Toronto picked as UBS’s bubbliest housing market as prices drop
-
Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes
-
16:00
The stock market could bottom in 2024: David Rosenberg
-
-
Oct 13
Royal LePage lowers home price expectations, forecasts year-over-year decline in Q47:03
Royal LePage lowers home price expectations, forecasts year-over-year decline in Q4
Royal LePage is lowering its expectations for home prices in Canada and now says prices in the fourth quarter are expected to be down compared with the same quarter last year, erasing the gains made at the start of 2022.
-
Oct 145:36
Bostic reveals trading missteps, adding to U.S. Fed ethics scandal
Another top U.S. Federal Reserve official revealed he violated central bank policy on financial transactions, leading Chair Jerome Powell to open a probe in the latest chapter of a broader Fed ethics scandal.
-
Oct 14
Improving global health
With HSBC's help, Smile CDR is bringing its healthcare software to the world.
Presented by:
-
Oct 143:27
U.S. stocks upended by inflation survey's sobering view
U.S. stocks fell after a report showed U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations rose for the first time in seven months. The dollar gained and Treasuries fell.
-
Oct 13
Federal deficit expected to be far smaller than forecast: PBO10:23
Federal deficit expected to be far smaller than forecast: PBO
Canada’s budget watchdog says the federal deficit will likely come in well below Ottawa’s previous forecast, absent new spending.
-
Oct 147:38
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Netflix, Bank of America; Canadian CPI data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the week ahead.
-
Oct 143:27
TSX recap: Index closes down 1.54% amid losses in energy and base metal stocks
Canada's main stock index fell almost 300 points Friday after a surprise reversal Thursday, pulled down by losses in energy and base metals, while the U.S. markets fell at a steeper rate.
-
Oct 14
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down, wholesale sales up in August
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.0 per cent to $70.4 billion in August as petroleum and coal sales edged down on lower prices and volumes.
-
Oct 12
BoC doesn't have to follow the U.S. central bank's aggressive strategy: Former U.S. Fed official10:32
BoC doesn't have to follow the U.S. central bank's aggressive strategy: Former U.S. Fed official
If the U.S. Federal Reserve continues with its aggressive hiking strategy, that doesn’t mean the Bank of Canada has to follow, according to Randal Quarles, former vice chair of the Fed.
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
Oct 13
Bitcoin becoming less volatile than stocks raises warning flag1:24
Bitcoin becoming less volatile than stocks raises warning flag
At first blush, Bitcoin becoming less volatile than stocks might appear like a positive development. But crypto traders are warning that in a low-volume environment, that might not be a great thing.
-
Oct 144:13
Canada wants Russia to be barred from IMF and G-20
Canada and its allies want Russia out of Ukraine, with the northern nation also pushing for it to be ejected from the international community entirely.
-
Oct 14
Beyond Meat cuts guidance, staff as inflation weighs on demand
Beyond Meat lowered its full-year sales outlook and said it will cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives, in the latest sign that demand for plant-based eating has cooled.
-
Oct 135:52
Birchcliff Energy announces special dividend as debt dwindles
Birchcliff Energy has announced a special dividend as the company nears its goal of zero total debt.