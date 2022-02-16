(Bloomberg) -- The great rotation on Wall Street into stock funds and out of bonds risks falling apart.

Defying the worst January for the S&P 500 since 2009, investors have sunk $152 billion into equities this year, after a gangbusters 2021 for both stock returns and flows, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

But strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou at the U.S. bank warns stock managers are set to join their outflow-lashed peers in the bond world as upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes spur volatility just like in 2018.

Back then, performance-chasing investors funneled capital into equity funds in the first quarter -- only to divest en masse as monetary policy tightened further.

“There is a good chance that 2022, in terms of equity fund flows, will look like 2018,” Panigirtzoglou said in an interview. “It started very strong in continuation of the previous year, but at some point that flow picture will be wilting.”

With bond funds seeing a $20 billion withdrawal, this quarter is shaping up to the biggest win for stock allocations since 2013. The diverging flows -- which followed a retail trading boom born out of the depths of the pandemic boredom -- are noteworthy because individual investors largely dumped stocks in favor of bonds during the 10-year bull market that started in March 2009.

Of course, calls for a great rotation have surfaced from time to time, with none proving durable. Thanks to faster price appreciation, equity allocation from U.S. households has already stood at a record high.

Yet even after the new year bleeding in technology companies, U.S. large-cap stock funds attracted $34.1 billion alone in the week to Feb. 9, the most ever, per EPFR Global data compiled by Bank of America Corp. The inflows arrived amid withdrawals from fixed-income funds.

Cash products, too, are getting hit by outflows -- at odds with calls from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Ned Davis Research to hunker down in the most liquid instruments to preserve capital as a disruptive shift in the monetary regime looms.

To Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments, the current taste for equity funds reflects the fact that the S&P 500 has posted three straight years of double-digit returns. As rates rise at a time when profit growth is estimated to slow, he doesn’t view the backdrop as constructive for equities either.

“The flows follow the returns, not the other way around,” Weiss said. “By moving out of bonds and going into stocks because you’re afraid of rising interest rates, you’re likely jumping out of the frying pan into the fire in many cases.”

The past is by no means prologue, but consider events in 2018 when inflation-adjusted rates were also on the rise. Investors initially funneled almost $220 billion into equities in the first quarter, extending a robust streak of inflows from 2017. But after the S&P 500 suffered a 10% decline from its peak in that February, money dwindled to $60 billion a quarter for the rest of 2018. Flows then turned outright negative at the start of 2019 after the benchmark plunged to the brink of a bear market.

Yet the bull case for equities will be familiar to many: While red-hot inflation threatens to erode the value of future bond returns, companies have ridden the wave of price pressures to record profits. With income from S&P 500 firms expected to expand in each of the next two years, many view stocks as being better positioned than fixed income. That’s especially true with Treasuries down almost 4% in 2022 already and could well close out the year in the red at this rate, in what would be the first back-to-back annual losses in history.

Meanwhile, corporate bonds have slipped 5.9% since January, on course for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Bonds typically are where you can put money in and just wait out any volatility, but right now I think the volatility is centered in the bond market and will continue to be centered in the bond market,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “You’re almost guaranteed to see those assets lose value in the coming year. And therefore it pushes investors to move out of bonds into equities.”

But if 2018 is any guide, both bond and stock fund managers may face an uphill battle attracting money from investors. And with traders pricing seven rate hikes this year, the appeal of cash-like instruments is poised to rise at long last, according to Panigirtzoglou.

“As the Fed raises rates and other central banks are following the Fed, the risk is that at some point equity fund flows dissipate, or even turn negative,” he said. “I would not be surprised if we could have some sort of a repeat of 2018.”

