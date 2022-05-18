(Bloomberg) -- Journalists at the Hill, the Washington-based political news publisher owned by Nexstar Media Group Inc., are petitioning to unionize their newsroom, joining a wave of recent organizing efforts.

Most of the 80 employees in a proposed bargaining unit have signed up to join the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild, according to the union. They’re asking management to voluntarily recognize the union, which would include writers, editors, video producers and social media staff of the Hill. They’re also petitioning the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election if the company refuses.

“We look at the working conditions that our competitors enjoy, and we want to have those same kind of benefits,” said tech policy reporter Chris Mills Rodrigo, a member of the organizing committee. “The wave of unionization, especially in media, over the last year-plus has made people a lot more comfortable with the concept.”

The organizing effort follows union victories in recent months at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse and dozens of Starbucks Corp. cafes, and the launch of campaigns among staffers at Apple Inc., Target Corp. and the US Congress. The media industry was already being swept by organizing efforts. In recent years, NewsGuild has won collective bargaining rights at publications including the Los Angeles Times, the Guardian and Insider.

NewsGuild’s Washington-Baltimore affiliate, which the Hill staff are seeking to join, represents workers at the Washington Post as well as Bloomberg Industry Group, a subsidiary of Bloomberg LP. In October, when journalists at Politico announced their campaign to join the guild, the publication’s new owner Axel Springer SE said within hours that it was initiating talks about voluntarily recognizing the union.

Companies have a couple of options when confronted with an organizing effort. They can recognize and negotiate with a union as soon as it has signed up a majority of the employees. If the business doesn’t voluntarily recognize them, workers can ask the government to schedule an election. A labor board election process can then mean weeks of legal wrangling over topics such as which workers should be eligible to vote -- time companies often use to campaign against unionization.

Employees at the Hill began organizing more than a year ago, before the publication’s $130 million acquisition by Nexstar, a major broadcaster with TV stations in 116 markets.

The organizing conversations have mostly happened over Zoom, according to Mills Rodrigo, who said employees are seeking better pay, benefits and job security. Mills Rodrigo said his experience with the new ownership has been very positive. Even so, he said, “Our industry is having a lot of issues. So getting more protection is definitely important.”

