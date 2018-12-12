(Bloomberg) -- Pilgrim’s Pride, which pledges an “uncompromising commitment” to animal welfare, is expanding distribution of its American Humane Certified Just BARE chicken brand, the “top choice of consumers” in online sales, Chief Executive Officer Bill Lovette said during a recent call with analysts.

But according to a copy of a complaint filed Wednesday with the Federal Trade Commission, the majority of Pilgrim’s Pride chickens are raised and slaughtered in cruel and inhumane environments, and then sold as “100% natural” birds that were raised as “humanely as possible.”

The Humane Society of the United States, which filed the 81-page complaint, said the allegations are based on undercover investigations, whistleblower claims and inspection records from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Pilgrim’s Pride, the USDA and the National Chicken Council, an industry lobby, didn’t immediately return requests for comment on the filing.

