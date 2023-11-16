(Bloomberg) -- When the eponymous first Hunger Games movie came out in 2012, we were living in a different cinematic landscape. The genre known as “young adult” (YA) was the big thing. Think Twilight and its lusty, sulky vampires.

The Hunger Games, based on the series by Suzanne Collins about children battling to the death in a dystopian, futuristic thunderdome, was billed as a more serious contribution to the field, essentially a war story for kids.

Today, the franchise’s new prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, almost feels quaint. Not that the movie is small in any way: It’s a spectacle filled with bloodshed and over-the-top costumes, but it harkens back to a simpler, pre-superhero time for blockbusters.

Death is so inconsequential in most contemporary Hollywood products. It’s really, really hard for a character to actually die in a Marvel movie; we know resurrection will come sooner or later, probably when ticket sales need a boost. But Ballad of Songbirds and & Snakes takes death seriously. The action is clearly depicted and brutal. It’s not too sophisticated, but there’s heft to it.

The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the series’ previous installments, is based on a prequel novel written by Collins. The plot revolves around the adolescent Coriolanus Snow, who will grow up to become the evil president of the fictional country of Panem. In the original films, he’s played by Donald Sutherland. Here the role is taken over by English actor Tom Blyth, his hair dyed a shocking blonde.

You don't need to be familiar with Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen or any of her trials in the previous decade’s movies to understand what's going on; Ballad stands alone as a narrative. Corio, as the young Snow is called by his family and friends, is from an aristocratic family that lost everything when the Districts of Panem staged an uprising. When the action kicks off, he’s an eager student hiding his poverty and aiming to win a coveted financial prize.

Here, the Hunger Games—the institution wherein two children from each district are plucked to kill each other in a vicious, televised battle royale—is in its early days, and viewership is waning. To boost attention for the Games, each tribute is assigned a mentor from Coriolanus’ school class, filled with mostly snooty elites. The mentors are not necessarily supposed to help their charges win; the goal is to turn them into appealing celebrities for the audience, a sort of macabre journey-not-the-destination assignment.

Coriolanus is paired off with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a singer who, before being selected for the games, spent her time performing with a group of nomads. She’s a firecracker in a rainbow-colored skirt who draws attention the first time she’s on television by stuffing a snake down the dress of the mayor’s daughter and warbling a tune of resistance. A star is born!

Coriolanus needs to help her—her success in the Games would bring him closer to that money he wants—but gradually, romantic feelings become mixed with ambition.

There is a lot of plot that The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes needs to fit in, and it does so by breaking its runtime into three parts. The first two, which take us through the Games themselves, are propulsive and thrilling. The third, which offers a denouement for Coriolanus and Lucy, is a letdown, dragging as it wraps up loose narrative ends.

Still, Ballad is a satisfying, well-acted melodrama with moral gray areas and real stakes for its characters. Blyth convincingly shifts from lovesick upstart to sneering cynic, and Zegler is a wonder as Lucy Gray. The young actress, launched to stardom as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, again gets to show off her singing talents.

She’s the rare performer who can tug at your heartstrings as soon as she opens her mouth to belt out a number. (She sings quite a bit here.) She’s also got a spark that we haven't seen in her previous performances. Speaking with a lightly Southern lilt, she’s wily and keeps her true aims close to her chest.

Meanwhile, the older members of the cast appear to be having a ton of fun. Viola Davis seems to relish the opportunity to put on wild makeup and go big and menacing as the wonderfully named Dr. Volumnia Gaul, orchestrator of the Games; Jason Schwartzman offers up razor-sharp humor as Lucky Flickerman, the broadcaster who flits between narrating child murders and reading the weather.

It’s nice to see a fantasy that doesn’t coddle its viewers with the hope that a favorite character will actually turn up alive. A return to Panem so long after we left it wasn’t necessary, but it turns out to be a welcome diversion—even with all the bloodshed and sorrow.

