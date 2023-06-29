(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

In 2019, telecommunications companies were vying for a lucrative contract to upgrade Denmark’s cellular network to 5G. The competition came down to two finalists: the Swedish telecom Ericsson, and the Chinese technology giant Huawei. Then things got weird.

Bloomberg Businessweek reporters Jordan Robertson and Drake Bennett are back again with another investigation on corporate espionage: this one complete with drones, potentially bugged boardrooms and the frantic hunt for a mole.

